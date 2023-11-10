The Minnesota Wild, with Mats Zuccarello, take the ice Friday versus the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Zuccarello against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

Zuccarello's plus-minus this season, in 18:13 per game on the ice, is -5.

In three of 13 games this season, Zuccarello has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zuccarello has a point in nine of 13 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Zuccarello has an assist in eight of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Zuccarello hits the over on his points prop total is 64.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zuccarello has an implied probability of 52.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 41 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 13 Games 2 13 Points 1 3 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

