The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) battle the South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Dakota Moneyline
|UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Dakota (-1.5)
|150.5
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|South Dakota (-1.5)
|151.5
|-120
|-102
South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends (2022-23)
- South Dakota won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Last season, 13 Coyotes games went over the point total.
- UT Rio Grande Valley put together a 13-14-0 record against the spread last year.
- In Vaqueros games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.
