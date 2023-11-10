The San Antonio Spurs (3-5) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (5-2) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Frost Bank Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSN. The matchup's point total is set at 225.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -5.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games have gone over 225.5 points just once this season (in seven contests).

Minnesota has had an average of 212.9 points in its games this season, 12.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Timberwolves are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has won three of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

Minnesota has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 1 14.3% 111.7 225.1 101.1 227 220.8 Spurs 7 87.5% 113.4 225.1 125.9 227 228.3

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves record 14.2 fewer points per game (111.7) than the Spurs allow (125.9).

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 5-2 3-0 3-4 Spurs 3-5 2-3 7-1

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Point Insights

Timberwolves Spurs 111.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 0-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 0-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 101.1 Points Allowed (PG) 125.9 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-0 5-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.