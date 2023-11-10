South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
High school football action in Union County, South Dakota is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Dakota This Week
Union County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Beresford High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 9
- Location: Beresford, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.