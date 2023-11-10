Will Vinni Lettieri Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 10?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Vinni Lettieri a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Lettieri stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, Lettieri scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.
- Lettieri has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 41 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, BSWI, and BSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
