Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Yankton County, South Dakota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Dakota This Week

  • Union County

    • Yankton County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    TBD at Yankton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Yankton, SD
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.