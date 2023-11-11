Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Dakota
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits versus the Youngstown State Penguins is a game to see for fans of South Dakota college football on a Week 11 schedule that includes a lot of thrilling contests.
College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week
South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Youngstown State Penguins
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
