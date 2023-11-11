When the South Dakota Coyotes square off against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our computer model predicts the Coyotes will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota vs. North Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota (-8.9) 49.2 South Dakota 29, North Dakota 20

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 MVFC Predictions

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes won just two games against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Coyotes games.

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks covered six times in 11 games with a spread last year.

Last year, seven Fightin' Hawks games went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Fightin' Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota 22.1 16.1 26.8 16.2 16.3 16 North Dakota 34.4 26.4 45.2 19.2 21 35.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.