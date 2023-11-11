The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) square off against a fellow MVFC opponent when they visit the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium.

Youngstown State ranks 51st in scoring defense this season (25.2 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 12th-best in the FCS with 34.9 points per game. South Dakota State has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 12th-best in total yards per game (438.7) and best in total yards surrendered per game (241.3).

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

South Dakota State vs. Youngstown State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Youngstown State Key Statistics

South Dakota State Youngstown State 438.7 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429.2 (19th) 241.3 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.4 (55th) 233.2 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.9 (26th) 205.4 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.3 (25th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has compiled 1,741 yards (193.4 yards per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 190 yards with six touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has run for 860 yards on 126 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground. He's also added 16 catches, totaling 145 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Amar Johnson has racked up 546 yards (on 85 carries) with three touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke's 537 receiving yards (59.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 33 catches on 38 targets with three touchdowns.

Jadon Janke has collected 324 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Griffin Wilde has racked up 283 reciving yards (31.4 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has recorded 2,169 yards (241.0 ypg) on 170-of-241 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 93 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Tyshon King has racked up 722 yards on 130 carries while finding the end zone nine times.

Dra Rushton has been handed the ball 110 times this year and racked up 468 yards (52.0 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Bryce Oliver has hauled in 42 catches for 664 yards (73.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

C.J. Charleston has put together a 459-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes on 27 targets.

Max Tomczak has hauled in 35 catches for 428 yards, an average of 47.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

