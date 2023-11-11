Week 11 Big 12 Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 11 of the college football schedule includes seven games with Big 12 teams in action. Keep reading to get up-to-date key players and results.
Week 11 Big 12 Results
Texas Tech 16 Kansas 13
- Pregame Favorite: Kansas (-4)
- Pregame Total: 62.5
Texas Tech Leaders
- Passing: Behren Morton (19-for-25, 176 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Tahj Brooks (33 ATT, 133 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jerand Bradley (4 TAR, 4 REC, 91 YDS)
Kansas Leaders
- Passing: Cole Ballard (9-for-20, 124 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Devin Neal (19 ATT, 137 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Lawrence Arnold (3 TAR, 2 REC, 44 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Kansas
|Texas Tech
|344
|Total Yards
|312
|137
|Passing Yards
|176
|207
|Rushing Yards
|136
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 11 Big 12 Games
Cincinnati Bearcats at Houston Cougars
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Houston (-3)
West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma (-12.5)
No. 7 Texas Longhorns at TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas (-12.5)
Iowa State Cyclones at BYU Cougars
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Iowa State (-7.5)
