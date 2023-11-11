Wisconsin vs. Northwestern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) will meet their Big Ten-rival, the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 42.5 points.
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-10.5)
|42.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-10.5)
|42.5
|-410
|+315
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Badgers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- Northwestern has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 3-2.
Wisconsin & Northwestern 2023 Futures Odds
|Wisconsin
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
|Northwestern
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
