Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), versus the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are ranked 17th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 112.3 per game.

Mattison has carried the rock 122 times for a team-high 434 yards, good for 48.2 ypg. In addition, Mattison has 158 receiving yards (17.6 ypg) on 23 catches while scoring three receiving touchdowns.

Mattison vs. the Saints

Mattison vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Saints defense has not allowed a rusher to put up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

New Orleans has allowed one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

The Saints have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 112.3 rushing yards the Saints yield per game makes them the 17th-ranked run defense in the league this season.

The Saints' defense is ranked fifth in the NFL with four rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Alexander Mattison Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-115)

Mattison Rushing Insights

Mattison hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in three of his nine opportunities this season (33.3%).

The Vikings have passed 63.9% of the time and run 36.1% this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 122 of his team's 198 total rushing attempts this season (61.6%).

Mattison has not found paydirt on the ground this year in nine games.

He has scored three of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (13.6%).

He has 15 red zone carries for 51.7% of the team share (his team runs on 34.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Alexander Mattison Receiving Props vs the Saints

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-111)

Mattison Receiving Insights

Mattison, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of nine games this season.

Mattison has been targeted on 34 of his team's 351 passing attempts this season (9.7% target share).

He has 158 receiving yards on 34 targets to rank 135th in NFL play with 4.6 yards per target.

Mattison has a touchdown catch in three of nine games this season, but no games with more than one.

With 10 red zone targets, Mattison has been on the receiving end of 18.2% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

Mattison's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 16 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 18 ATT / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 1 TD

