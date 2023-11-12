Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent action, a 117-110 win over the Spurs, Edwards had 28 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

In this article, we dig into Edwards' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-102)

Over 26.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+120)

Over 5.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+118)

Over 5.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the NBA last season, conceding 117.1 points per game.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, allowing 43.3 boards per contest.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.7.

On defense, the Warriors gave up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 35 13 4 3 2 0 1 2/26/2023 39 12 5 7 2 2 2 2/1/2023 39 27 6 5 2 1 2 11/27/2022 36 26 4 4 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.