Will Jonas Brodin Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 12?
Should you wager on Jonas Brodin to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars meet up on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Brodin stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Brodin scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
- Brodin has no points on the power play.
- He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Brodin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:30
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|25:54
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|27:13
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|23:49
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|25:32
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:48
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|21:43
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
