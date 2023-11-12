For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Marcus Foligno a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Foligno stats and insights

  • Foligno has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
  • Foligno has zero points on the power play.
  • Foligno's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 32 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Foligno recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:32 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:47 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:22 Away L 3-2 SO
10/26/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 15:16 Away L 6-2
10/24/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 12:52 Home W 7-4
10/21/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:40 Home L 5-4 OT

Wild vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

