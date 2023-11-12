Will Mats Zuccarello Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 12?
In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Mats Zuccarello to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Zuccarello stats and insights
- In three of 14 games this season, Zuccarello has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Zuccarello has picked up eight assists on the power play.
- Zuccarello averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.3%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Zuccarello recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|19:16
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:32
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|17:46
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|16:44
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|14:55
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:27
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
