The NC State Wolfpack (1-0) square off against the UConn Huskies (1-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ABC.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ABC

NC State vs. UConn 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 75.9 points per game last year, 13.3 more points than the 62.6 the Wolfpack gave up to opponents.

When UConn gave up fewer than 70.8 points last season, it went 22-2.

Last year, the Wolfpack scored 12 more points per game (70.8) than the Huskies allowed (58.8).

NC State went 17-8 last season when scoring more than 58.8 points.

Last season, the Wolfpack had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.8% higher than the 34.8% of shots the Huskies' opponents made.

The Huskies shot at a 49.4% clip from the field last season, 11.5 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Charlotte W 84-43 Reynolds Coliseum 11/12/2023 UConn - Reynolds Coliseum 11/15/2023 Elon - Reynolds Coliseum 11/19/2023 Rhode Island - Reynolds Coliseum

UConn Schedule