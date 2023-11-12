Will Ryan Hartman Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 12?
Will Ryan Hartman light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Dallas Stars on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Hartman stats and insights
- In five of 14 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- Hartman has scored one goal on the power play.
- Hartman averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.4%.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Hartman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|14:46
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|16:25
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/2/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Home
|L 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|21:38
|Away
|L 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/26/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/24/2023
|Oilers
|5
|3
|2
|17:28
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:23
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
