The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1), on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Chase Center, battle the Golden State Warriors (2-1). The game starts at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSN.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA, BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards recorded 24.6 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5.8 boards.

Rudy Gobert collected 13.4 points, 1.2 assists and 11.6 rebounds.

Kyle Anderson averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jaden McDaniels put up 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists.

Naz Reid posted 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry's numbers last season were 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He also sank 49.3% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from 3-point range (sixth in league), with an average of 4.9 triples.

Klay Thompson collected 21.9 points, 4.1 boards and 2.4 assists. He drained 43.6% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with 4.4 triples per contest (first in NBA).

Draymond Green's numbers last season were 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. He sank 52.7% of his shots from the field.

Chris Paul averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Kevon Looney collected 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, plus 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Warriors Timberwolves 118.9 Points Avg. 115.8 117.1 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 47.9% Field Goal % 49.0% 38.5% Three Point % 36.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.