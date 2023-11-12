The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) are 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (6-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSN. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: NBCS-BA and BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -1.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota has played four games this season that ended with a point total over 222.5 points.
  • Minnesota has had an average of 214.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Minnesota has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and have walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.
  • Minnesota has been at least a +105 moneyline underdog two times this season but won all of those games.
  • Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Warriors 5 50% 114.4 226.8 110.9 213.2 226.8
Timberwolves 4 50% 112.4 226.8 102.3 213.2 221.4

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • The Timberwolves score an average of 112.4 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 110.9 the Warriors give up.
  • When it scores more than 110.9 points, Minnesota is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Warriors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Timberwolves 5-3 2-1 4-4
Warriors 5-5 2-4 4-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Point Insights

Timberwolves Warriors
112.4
Points Scored (PG)
 114.4
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
3-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-4
4-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 5-4
102.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.9
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 10
5-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-2
6-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.