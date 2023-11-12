How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-2) aim to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (6-4) on November 12, 2023 at Chase Center. The contest airs on NBCS-BA and BSN.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info
|Warriors vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|Warriors vs Timberwolves Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Timberwolves Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Timberwolves Prediction
|Warriors vs Timberwolves Odds/Over/Under
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves are shooting 48.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 45.0% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- Minnesota has compiled a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.0% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at third.
- The Timberwolves' 112.4 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 110.9 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Minnesota is 4-1.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 115.6.
- The Timberwolves conceded 115.0 points per game at home last season, and 116.6 away.
- At home, the Timberwolves sunk 12.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than they averaged on the road (12.0). However, their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (37.6%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Out
|Knee
|Anthony Edwards
|Questionable
|Illness
|Naz Reid
|Questionable
|Neck
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.