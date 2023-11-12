A victory by the Minnesota Vikings over the New Orleans Saints is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET (at U.S. Bank Stadium). For a full breakdown, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Watch the Vikings in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Offensively, the Saints rank 15th in the NFL with 21.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh in points allowed (304.3 points allowed per contest). The Vikings are accumulating 354.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (eighth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 328 total yards per game (15th-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Saints vs Vikings on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Vikings vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (+2.5) Over (41) Vikings 23, Saints 19

Place your bets on the Saints-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Vikings Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Vikings based on the moneyline is 45.5%.

Minnesota has put together a 5-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Vikings have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

So far this season, just two Minnesota games have hit the over.

This season, Vikings games have resulted in an average scoring total of 45.9, which is 4.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Saints Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 59.2%.

New Orleans has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Saints have covered the spread once this season (1-5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

This season, games featuring the Saints have hit the over just twice.

The over/under in this matchup is 41 points, 0.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Saints contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vikings vs. Saints 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 21.7 19 18.3 22.3 24.4 16.4 Minnesota 22.9 21.1 20.8 23 24.6 19.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.