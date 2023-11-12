Peruse the injury report for the Minnesota Vikings (5-4), which currently has 11 players listed on it, as the Vikings prepare for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM .

The Vikings are coming off of a 31-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints took down the Chicago Bears 24-17 in their most recent game.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Jefferson WR Hamstring Questionable K.J. Osborn WR Concussion Questionable Christian Darrisaw OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Harrison Smith S NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Brian Asamoah LB Ankle Questionable Dean Lowry DL Groin Doubtful T.J. Hockenson TE Ribs Questionable Jalen Nailor WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Johnny Mundt TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Chris Reed OL Foot Questionable Jaren Hall QB Concussion Out

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Adam Prentice FB Knee Questionable Ty Summers LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Ryan Ramczyk OT NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Isaiah Foskey DE Quadricep Out Kendre Miller RB Ankle Out

Vikings vs. Saints Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Vikings Season Insights

The Vikings are generating 354.8 total yards per contest on offense this season (eighth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 328 total yards per game (15th-ranked).

The Vikings rank 13th in the NFL with 22.9 points per game on offense, and they rank 17th with 21.1 points surrendered per contest on defense.

The Vikings' pass offense has been consistently moving the chains, posting 273.4 passing yards per contest (second-best) this season. Defensively, they rank 18th by surrendering 225.4 passing yards per game.

Minnesota's running game has been sputtering, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 81.3 rushing yards per game. It has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, giving up 102.6 rushing yards per contest (12th-ranked).

The Vikings own a bottom-five turnover margin this season, fifth-worst at -5.

Vikings vs. Saints Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-2.5)

Saints (-2.5) Moneyline: Saints (-145), Vikings (+120)

Saints (-145), Vikings (+120) Total: 41 points

