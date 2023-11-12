Oddsmakers anticipate the Minnesota Vikings (5-4) to be competitive in their attempt to continue their two-game winning streak, as they are just 2.5-point underdogs in a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The over/under is set at 41 points for the contest.

Before the Saints take on the Vikings, here are their recent betting trends and insights. The Vikings' betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Saints.

Vikings vs. Saints Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-2.5) 41 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-2.5) 41 -146 +124 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Minnesota vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: FOX

Vikings vs. Saints Betting Insights

Minnesota has covered the spread five times in nine games.

The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

A pair of Minnesota nine games in 2023 have hit the over.

New Orleans is merely 2-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have one win ATS (1-5-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of New Orleans' nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).

