The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) host the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium and will look to build on a four-game winning streak.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Saints and Vikings can be found in this article before they match up on Sunday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Vikings vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 3 41 -150 +125

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Vikings vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have played four games this season that ended with a point total above 41 points.

The average over/under for Minnesota's contests this season is 45.9, 4.9 more points than this game's total.

The Vikings have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-3-1).

The Vikings have won two of the four games they've played as underdogs this season.

Minnesota has a record of 2-2 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

New Orleans Saints

The average point total in New Orleans' games this year is 41.1, 0.1 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Saints have covered the spread only twice in nine games with a set spread.

The Saints are 4-4 as moneyline favorites (winning 50% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, New Orleans has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

Saints vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 21.7 13 19 16 41.1 3 9 Vikings 22.9 9 21.1 19 45.9 4 9

Vikings vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends

Vikings

Over its last three games, Minnesota has covered the spread each time, and is 2-1 overall.

The Vikings have gone over the total once in their past three games.

The Saints have put up a total of 24 more points than their opponents this year (2.7 per game), and the Vikings have outscored opponents by only 16 points (1.8 per game).

Saints

Over its past three games, New Orleans has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In New Orleans' past three games, it has hit the over twice.

The Saints have 24 more points than their opponents this season (2.7 per game), and the Vikings have scored just 16 more points than their opponents (1.8 per game).

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.9 48.5 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.7 25.8 23.8 ATS Record 5-3-1 1-3-0 4-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 0-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 41.3 41.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 23.3 21.6 ATS Record 2-6-1 0-4-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.