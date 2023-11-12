Will Zach Bogosian Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 12?
Should you bet on Zach Bogosian to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars face off on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bogosian stats and insights
- Bogosian is yet to score through six games this season.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Bogosian has no points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 32 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.7 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Bogosian recent games
Wild vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
