According to sportsbooks, the Buffalo Bills (5-4) are 7.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Monday, November 13, 2023 against the Denver Broncos (3-5). A point total of 46.5 has been set for this game.

The Bills' recent betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup with Broncos. As the Broncos ready for this matchup against the Bills, here are their betting trends and insights.

Buffalo vs. Denver Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

TV Info: ESPN

Bills vs. Broncos Betting Insights

Buffalo has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have one win ATS (1-3) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Buffalo has hit the over in three of its nine games with a set total (33.3%).

Denver owns two wins against the spread this year.

The Broncos have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

Denver has played eight games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Josh Allen 274.5 (-115) - 32.5 (-115) - - - James Cook - - 55.5 (-115) - 18.5 (-105) - Gabriel Davis - - - - 37.5 (-118) - Stefon Diggs - - - - 85.5 (-115) - Dalton Kincaid - - - - 55.5 (-111) - Khalil Shakir - - - - 35.5 (-111) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Samaje Perine - - - - 12.5 (-115) - Russell Wilson 208.5 (-115) 1.5 (+170) 21.5 (-115) - - - Courtland Sutton - - - - 46.5 (-111) - Jerry Jeudy - - - - 50.5 (-118) - Javonte Williams - - 54.5 (-118) - 16.5 (-120) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

