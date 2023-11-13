The Kansas State Wildcats (1-1) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) hit the court at Bramlage Coliseum on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jackrabbits Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota State's games hit the over 13 out of 30 times last year.

The Jackrabbits were 15-15-0 against the spread last year.

Kansas State's .676 ATS win percentage (23-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than South Dakota State's .500 mark (15-15-0 ATS Record).

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 76.2 147.1 69.9 139.7 141.1 South Dakota State 70.9 147.1 69.8 139.7 144.3

Additional South Dakota State Insights & Trends

The Jackrabbits' 70.9 points per game last year were only 1.0 more point than the 69.9 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.9 points last season, South Dakota State went 9-6 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 23-11-0 19-15-0 South Dakota State 15-15-0 13-17-0

South Dakota State vs. Kansas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas State South Dakota State 15-1 Home Record 10-2 4-7 Away Record 6-9 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.5 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

