The DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) play the South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

South Dakota vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

South Dakota Stats Insights

The Coyotes shot 43.1% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 45.5% the Blue Demons' opponents shot last season.

South Dakota compiled an 8-2 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.5% from the field.

The Coyotes were the 266th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Blue Demons finished 256th.

The Coyotes put up an average of 69.3 points per game last year, 8.0 fewer points than the 77.3 the Blue Demons gave up.

South Dakota went 8-1 last season when it scored more than 77.3 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

South Dakota scored more points at home (78.3 per game) than on the road (61.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Coyotes allowed 3.1 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than on the road (75.9).

South Dakota made more 3-pointers at home (10.7 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (46.2%) than away (32.8%).

