Tuesday's contest features the DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) and the South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) squaring off at Wintrust Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 84-83 win for DePaul according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

South Dakota vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

South Dakota vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 84, South Dakota 83

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-0.3)

DePaul (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 166.0

South Dakota Performance Insights

Last season South Dakota put up 69.3 points per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 73.6 points per contest (279th-ranked).

The Coyotes pulled down 30.2 rebounds per game (266th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 31.9 rebounds per contest (231st-ranked).

South Dakota ranked 249th in college basketball with 12.2 dimes per game.

The Coyotes, who were 122nd in college basketball with 11.3 turnovers per game, forced 9.4 turnovers per contest, which was seventh-worst in the nation.

The Coyotes made 8.9 threes per game last year (39th-ranked in college basketball), and they owned a 38.9% three-point percentage (fifth-best).

South Dakota surrendered 8.3 threes per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 35.7% three-point percentage (295th-ranked).

South Dakota attempted 33.6 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 59.6% of the shots it took (and 63.6% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.8 treys per contest, which were 40.4% of its shots (and 36.4% of the team's buckets).

