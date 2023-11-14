The Oklahoma City Thunder (6-4) and the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) are slated to play on Tuesday at Paycom Center, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama are two players to watch.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Spurs

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: TNT

Thunder's Last Game

On Sunday, in their last game, the Thunder topped the Suns 111-99. With 35 points, Gilgeous-Alexander was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35 7 4 1 1 2 Jalen Williams 31 1 1 2 0 3 Chet Holmgren 18 6 4 0 2 3

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs dropped their previous game to the Heat, 118-113, on Sunday. Keldon Johnson was their top scorer with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keldon Johnson 20 12 6 1 1 3 Zach Collins 18 5 2 0 1 1 Victor Wembanyama 18 11 7 1 1 2

Thunder vs Spurs Additional Info

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers for the season are 24 points, 7 assists and 6.7 boards per game.

Chet Holmgren's numbers for the season are 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 7 boards per contest.

Luguentz Dort's numbers for the season are 14.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

Jalen Williams' numbers for the season are 14.3 points, 4 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Josh Giddey's numbers for the season are 9 points, 5 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama gets the Spurs 15.7 points, 7.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He also averages 2 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocks.

Devin Vassell contributes with 20.7 points per game, plus 3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Johnson averages 14 points, 6 boards and 4 assists, making 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Zach Collins gives the Spurs 10.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5 assists per contest, plus 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Tre Jones provides the Spurs 9 points, 4.3 boards and 6 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0 blocks.

