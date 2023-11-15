Anthony Edwards, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Suns - November 15
Footprint Center is where the Phoenix Suns (4-6) and Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) will match up on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards are players to watch for the Suns and Timberwolves, respectively.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSN
Timberwolves' Last Game
In their previous game, the Timberwolves beat the Warriors on Tuesday, 104-101. Their leading scorer was Karl-Anthony Towns with 33 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|33
|11
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Anthony Edwards
|20
|4
|4
|3
|0
|3
|Mike Conley
|13
|2
|8
|2
|0
|3
Timberwolves vs Suns Additional Info
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards gets the Timberwolves 25.3 points, 7 boards and 5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.
- Rudy Gobert provides 14.3 points, 13.3 boards and 1 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 2 blocks.
- Towns gives the Timberwolves 15.7 points, 10 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Kyle Anderson's averages for the season are 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field.
- The Timberwolves receive 16 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 4.3 boards and 0.7 assists.
