Footprint Center is where the Phoenix Suns (4-6) and Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) will match up on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards are players to watch for the Suns and Timberwolves, respectively.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSN

AZFamily, BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their previous game, the Timberwolves beat the Warriors on Tuesday, 104-101. Their leading scorer was Karl-Anthony Towns with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Karl-Anthony Towns 33 11 2 2 0 5 Anthony Edwards 20 4 4 3 0 3 Mike Conley 13 2 8 2 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Timberwolves vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards gets the Timberwolves 25.3 points, 7 boards and 5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

Rudy Gobert provides 14.3 points, 13.3 boards and 1 assists per game, plus 1.3 steals and 2 blocks.

Towns gives the Timberwolves 15.7 points, 10 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Kyle Anderson's averages for the season are 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 50% of his shots from the field.

The Timberwolves receive 16 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 4.3 boards and 0.7 assists.

Watch Durant, Edwards and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.