After studying the 14 games on the Week 11 slate in the NFL, our best bet suggestion is Browns -1. For more suggestions, which could lead to parlay opportunities, scroll down.

Best Week 11 Spread Bets

Pick: Cleveland -1 vs. Pittsburgh

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Projected Favorite & Spread: Cleveland by 10.5 points

Cleveland by 10.5 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Pick: Los Angeles +1 vs. Seattle

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Projected Favorite & Spread: Los Angeles by 0.9 points

Los Angeles by 0.9 points Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Pick: Minnesota +2.5 vs. Denver

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 4.8 points

Minnesota by 4.8 points Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

Pick: Kansas City -2.5 vs. Philadelphia

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas City by 4.7 points

Kansas City by 4.7 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 20

November 20 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

Pick: Los Angeles -3 vs. Green Bay

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers Projected Favorite & Spread: Los Angeles by 3.9 points

Los Angeles by 3.9 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Best Week 11 Total Bets

Under 46 - Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Projected Total: 42.1 points

42.1 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 16

November 16 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Over 33 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Projected Total: 40.1 points

40.1 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

Under 45.5 - Philadelphia vs. Kansas City

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Total: 44.3 points

44.3 points Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Date: November 20

November 20 TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

Under 41.5 - Tampa Bay vs. San Francisco

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers Projected Total: 41.4 points

41.4 points Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

Over 40 - Tennessee vs. Jacksonville

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Total: 40.0 points

40.0 points Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

