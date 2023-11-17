The South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) play the VMI Keydets (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. VMI Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota Stats Insights

The Coyotes made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Keydets allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

South Dakota had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.7% from the field.

The Keydets ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball. The Coyotes finished 266th.

Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Coyotes put up were 7.5 fewer points than the Keydets gave up (76.8).

South Dakota had an 8-1 record last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

South Dakota posted 78.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 16.8 points per contest.

The Coyotes surrendered 72.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.9 in road games.

South Dakota averaged 10.7 three-pointers per game with a 46.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 3.4 more threes and 13.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule