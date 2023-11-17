The South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) play the VMI Keydets (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. VMI Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Coyotes made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Keydets allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • South Dakota had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Keydets ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball. The Coyotes finished 266th.
  • Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Coyotes put up were 7.5 fewer points than the Keydets gave up (76.8).
  • South Dakota had an 8-1 record last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

  • South Dakota posted 78.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 16.8 points per contest.
  • The Coyotes surrendered 72.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.9 in road games.
  • South Dakota averaged 10.7 three-pointers per game with a 46.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 3.4 more threes and 13.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Mount Marty W 85-53 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/10/2023 UT Rio Grande Valley W 100-79 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/14/2023 @ DePaul L 72-60 Wintrust Arena
11/17/2023 VMI - Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 Northland - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
11/26/2023 Air Force - Sanford Coyote Sports Center

