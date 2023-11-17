How to Watch South Dakota vs. VMI on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) play the VMI Keydets (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Dakota vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
South Dakota Stats Insights
- The Coyotes made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Keydets allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
- South Dakota had a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Keydets ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball. The Coyotes finished 266th.
- Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Coyotes put up were 7.5 fewer points than the Keydets gave up (76.8).
- South Dakota had an 8-1 record last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- South Dakota posted 78.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 16.8 points per contest.
- The Coyotes surrendered 72.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 75.9 in road games.
- South Dakota averaged 10.7 three-pointers per game with a 46.2% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 3.4 more threes and 13.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.3 threes per game, 32.8% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mount Marty
|W 85-53
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/10/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 100-79
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/14/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 72-60
|Wintrust Arena
|11/17/2023
|VMI
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|Northland
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/26/2023
|Air Force
|-
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.