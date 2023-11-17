The VMI Keydets (1-1) face the South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. VMI Game Information

South Dakota Top Players (2022-23)

Tasos Kamateros: 12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kruz Perrott-Hunt: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK A.J. Plitzuweit: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Damani Hayes: 5.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Mason Archambault: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

VMI Top Players (2022-23)

Asher Woods: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Sean Conway: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Rickey Bradley, Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Houser: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Tony Felder: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

South Dakota vs. VMI Stat Comparison (2022-23)

South Dakota Rank South Dakota AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 69.4 232nd 279th 73.6 Points Allowed 76.8 337th 266th 30.2 Rebounds 32.4 134th 302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 39th 8.9 3pt Made 9.7 12th 249th 12.2 Assists 11.4 307th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 12.2 217th

