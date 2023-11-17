South Dakota vs. VMI November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The VMI Keydets (1-1) face the South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
South Dakota vs. VMI Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
South Dakota Top Players (2022-23)
- Tasos Kamateros: 12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kruz Perrott-Hunt: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- A.J. Plitzuweit: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Damani Hayes: 5.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mason Archambault: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
VMI Top Players (2022-23)
- Asher Woods: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sean Conway: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rickey Bradley, Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tyler Houser: 10.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tony Felder: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Dakota vs. VMI Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Dakota Rank
|South Dakota AVG
|VMI AVG
|VMI Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|69.4
|232nd
|279th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|76.8
|337th
|266th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|32.4
|134th
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|39th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|9.7
|12th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
