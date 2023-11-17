The South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) host the VMI Keydets (1-2) at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Dakota vs. VMI Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota Betting Records & Stats

South Dakota put together a 12-15-0 record against the spread last season.

South Dakota (12-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 5.9% more often than VMI (10-16-0) last year.

South Dakota vs. VMI Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota 69.3 138.7 73.6 150.4 142.9 VMI 69.4 138.7 76.8 150.4 142.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional South Dakota Insights & Trends

Last year, the 69.3 points per game the Coyotes scored were 7.5 fewer points than the Keydets allowed (76.8).

South Dakota had a 6-0 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 76.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Dakota vs. VMI Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota 12-15-0 13-14-0 VMI 10-16-0 15-11-0

South Dakota vs. VMI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Dakota VMI 8-6 Home Record 6-8 2-11 Away Record 1-14 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-8-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.2 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.