Iowa vs. Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
A matchup of Big Ten teams features the Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 30.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Illinois matchup.
Iowa vs. Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Iowa vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-3.5)
|30.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-3.5)
|30.5
|-162
|+134
Iowa vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Iowa has put together a 4-4-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season (2-3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Illinois has won just two games against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Iowa & Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Iowa
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
|Illinois
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
