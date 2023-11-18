The Minnesota Wild, Joel Eriksson Ek among them, play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, at Avicii Arena. Fancy a wager on Eriksson Ek? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek has averaged 20:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Eriksson Ek has scored a goal in seven of 15 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Eriksson Ek has a point in nine games this season (out of 15), including multiple points five times.

Eriksson Ek has an assist in five of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Eriksson Ek's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Eriksson Ek going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 48 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 15 Games 2 14 Points 1 8 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

