When the Minnesota Wild face off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, will Jonas Brodin score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonas Brodin score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brodin stats and insights

  • Brodin has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
  • Brodin has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Senators are conceding 48 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brodin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:34 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:31 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:08 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:30 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 25:54 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 1 0 1 27:13 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:49 Away L 4-3
10/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:32 Away L 3-2 SO
10/26/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:00 Away L 6-2
10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:48 Home W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.