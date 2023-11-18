Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild will play on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. Does a wager on Kaprizov interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Kaprizov has averaged 21:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -11.

Kaprizov has a goal in five games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kaprizov has a point in 10 of 15 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Kaprizov has an assist in seven of 15 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Kaprizov goes over his points prop total is 70.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 45.5% chance of Kaprizov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 48 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +7.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 15 Games 2 15 Points 5 5 Goals 2 10 Assists 3

