When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 11:00 AM ET, will Matthew Boldy find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Boldy stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Boldy scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Boldy's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 48 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:13 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:02 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 15:43 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:09 Home W 5-4 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 2 0 2 21:29 Home L 5-3 10/14/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:03 Away L 7-4 10/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:15 Home W 2-0

Wild vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, and BSWIX

