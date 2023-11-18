As we head into Week 12 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the Pac-12? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Oregon

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

9-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win Pac-12: -145

-145 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 31st

31st Last Game: W 36-27 vs USC

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Arizona State

@ Arizona State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

2. Washington

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

10-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win Pac-12: +150

+150 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 35-28 vs Utah

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Oregon State

@ Oregon State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

3. Oregon State

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-2 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +1800

+1800 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th

47th Last Game: W 62-17 vs Stanford

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Washington

Washington Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

4. Arizona

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

7-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win Pac-12: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 34-31 vs Colorado

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Utah

Utah Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

5. Utah

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-3 | 7-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 5th

5th Last Game: L 35-28 vs Washington

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Arizona

@ Arizona Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

6. USC

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 8-4

7-4 | 8-4 Odds to Win Pac-12: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th

11th Last Game: L 36-27 vs Oregon

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: UCLA

UCLA Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

7. UCLA

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 17-7 vs Arizona State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ USC

@ USC Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

8. Colorado

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-8

4-6 | 4-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 17th

17th Last Game: L 34-31 vs Arizona

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Washington State

@ Washington State Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17

10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Cal

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 42-39 vs Washington State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: @ Stanford

@ Stanford Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

6:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Washington State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-6 | 4-7 Odds to Win Pac-12: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 22nd

22nd Last Game: L 42-39 vs Cal

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Colorado

Colorado Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17

10:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17 TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. Arizona State

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-7 | 2-9 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th

6th Last Game: W 17-7 vs UCLA

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Oregon

Oregon Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel:

12. Stanford

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-7 | 3-8 Odds to Win Pac-12: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 1st

1st Last Game: L 62-17 vs Oregon State

Next Game

Week 12 Opponent: Cal

Cal Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18

6:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

