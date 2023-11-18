There is a lot to be excited about on the Week 12 college football schedule, including the Missouri State Bears squaring off against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits that is a must-watch for football fans in South Dakota.

College Football Games to Watch in South Dakota on TV This Week

South Dakota Coyotes at Western Illinois Leathernecks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Hanson Field

Hanson Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Missouri State Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

