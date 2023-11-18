Saturday's game between the DePaul Blue Demons (2-1) and South Dakota Coyotes (2-1) squaring off at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 87-52 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of DePaul, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:30 PM ET on November 18.

The Coyotes took care of business in their last outing 72-59 against Northern Colorado on Tuesday.

South Dakota vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

South Dakota vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 87, South Dakota 52

Other Summit Predictions

South Dakota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Coyotes scored 69.8 points per game last season (86th in college basketball) and gave up 69 (290th in college basketball) for a +23 scoring differential overall.

In conference matchups last year, South Dakota averaged more points per contest (70.6) than its overall average (69.8).

When playing at home, the Coyotes put up 4.4 more points per game last year (72.7) than they did on the road (68.3).

South Dakota surrendered 64.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.7 when playing on the road.

