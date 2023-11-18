The South Dakota State Jackrabbits are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Missouri State Bears at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

South Dakota State vs. Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-33.3) 54.3 South Dakota State 44, Missouri State 11

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have won twice against the spread this season.

No Jackrabbits game has gone over the point total this year.

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears are 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

Out of the Bears' six games with a set total, three have hit the over (50%).

Jackrabbits vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 37.9 10.7 36.2 13.2 32 8.5 Missouri State 31.1 29.8 33.4 25.6 28.8 34

