Saturday's contest features the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-3) and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-1) squaring off at Skyhawk Arena (on November 18) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-55 victory for UT Martin.

The Jackrabbits' last contest was a 66-64 loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday.

South Dakota State vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

South Dakota State vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 64, South Dakota State 55

South Dakota State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jackrabbits' +622 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game) was a result of scoring 78.3 points per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 60.6 per outing (80th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, South Dakota State put up 85.7 points per game in Summit play, and 78.3 overall.

The Jackrabbits scored more points at home (86.6 per game) than on the road (72.4) last season.

South Dakota State conceded more points at home (60.6 per game) than away (60.1) last season.

