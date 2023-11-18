South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-0) will face the South Dakota Coyotes (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
South Dakota Top Players (2022-23)
- Tasos Kamateros: 12.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kruz Perrott-Hunt: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- A.J. Plitzuweit: 11.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Damani Hayes: 5.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mason Archambault: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Purdue Fort Wayne Top Players (2022-23)
- Jarred Godfrey: 17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bobby Planutis: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ra Kpedi: 6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damian Chong Qui: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Deonte Billups: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
South Dakota vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|South Dakota AVG
|South Dakota Rank
|124th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|166th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|279th
|144th
|32.3
|Rebounds
|30.2
|266th
|222nd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|8.9
|39th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
