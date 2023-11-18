The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-10) play a familiar opponent when they visit the South Dakota Coyotes (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hanson Field in an MVFC clash.

With 13.2 points per game (fifth-worst) and 46.1 points allowed per game on defense (worst), Western Illinois has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this year. From an offensive standpoint, South Dakota is compiling 328.4 total yards per contest (87th-ranked). It ranks 43rd in the FCS on defense (329.3 total yards surrendered per game).

Below we dive into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Macomb, Illinois

Macomb, Illinois Venue: Hanson Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

South Dakota vs. Western Illinois Key Statistics

South Dakota Western Illinois 328.4 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 238.8 (124th) 329.3 (47th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 470.2 (125th) 134.1 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 49.1 (128th) 194.3 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.7 (79th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has thrown for 1,918 yards (191.8 yards per game) while completing 68.5% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Travis Theis is his team's leading rusher with 148 carries for 697 yards, or 69.7 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Charles Pierre Jr. has racked up 54 carries and totaled 319 yards with four touchdowns.

Carter Bell has registered 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 646 (64.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 28 times and has four touchdowns.

JJ Galbreath has totaled 504 receiving yards (50.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 35 receptions.

Jack Martens has racked up 312 reciving yards (31.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has thrown for 1,861 yards (186.1 ypg) to lead Western Illinois, completing 61.2% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Ludovick Choquette has carried the ball 60 times for a team-high 233 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, Seth Glatz has carried the ball 66 times for 217 yards (21.7 per game).

Jay Parker has hauled in 53 catches for 428 yards (42.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jaylin Jackson has reeled in 37 passes while averaging 38.6 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Donald McKinney has racked up 26 grabs for 357 yards, an average of 35.7 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Illinois or South Dakota gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.