Timberwolves vs. Pelicans November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, November 18, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, BSN
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards delivers 25.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game for the Timberwolves.
- On a per-game basis, Rudy Gobert gives the Timberwolves 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocked shots.
- Karl-Anthony Towns is putting up 15.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 37.0% of his shots from the floor and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Kyle Anderson is averaging 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is sinking 50.0% of his shots from the floor.
- The Timberwolves are receiving 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum averages 18.0 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 boards per contest.
- Zion Williamson puts up 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 61.8% from the field.
- Herbert Jones averages 11.5 points, 2.0 assists and 5.0 boards per contest.
- Jonas Valanciunas posts 10.0 points, 8.0 boards and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 50.0% from the floor and 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dyson Daniels averages 4.0 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 boards.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Timberwolves
|108.2
|Points Avg.
|109.2
|111.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|99.6
|44.6%
|Field Goal %
|46.6%
|32.5%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
