Top Player Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans on November 18, 2023
The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Saturday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Anthony Edwards and others in this matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -106)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|2.5 (Over: -106)
- The 26.5 point total set for Edwards on Saturday is 1.2 more than his season scoring average (25.3).
- His per-game rebound average of seven is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (5.5).
- Edwards has averaged five assists per game this year, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).
- Edwards has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|10.5 (Over: -122)
|11.5 (Over: -118)
- Rudy Gobert is scoring 14.3 points per game, 3.8 higher than Saturday's over/under.
- He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 11.5.
Karl-Anthony Towns Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -108)
|8.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: -102)
|2.5 (Over: +118)
- The 23.5-point prop total for Karl-Anthony Towns on Saturday is 7.8 higher than his scoring average, which is 15.7.
- His rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (8.5).
- Towns averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than Saturday's over/under.
- Towns averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: -115)
|6.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: +102)
- Zion Williamson's 23.5 points per game average is 1.0 point higher than Saturday's over/under.
- He has pulled down six rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (6.5).
- Williamson's year-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
